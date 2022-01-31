Skip to main content

"I Didn't Realise the Sand Was Real" - Jack Grealish Opens Up on Expo 2020 Dubai Experience

Jack Grealish has raved about his recent experience in Dubai, as a representative of Manchester City at the Expo 2020 event in the middle-east in the past fortnight.

As many of the club's first-team players have jetted off to all corners of the globe in the past week during Manchester City's winter break, the club's £100 million man decided on Dubai as his destination for rest and recovery.

Grealish - who has been joined by Manchester City teammate Ruben Dias - recently attended the much-publicised Expo 2020 event in the UAE, where he answered questions from attending fans.

Speaking during the Q&A session, Jack Grealish was quizzed about his experience at the event held, as quoted by British Herald.

It’s been unbelievable. I knew it was going to be good, but I feel like since I’ve come here, I’m gutted I didn’t tell my family members and my girlfriend to come”, Jack Grealish revealed.

Read More

The UAE [Pavilion] with all the sand, as I’ve walked in, I didn’t realize that the [sand] was real because it was so flat. Then the guy says to come, ‘This is real, you know. You can pick it up.’"

Grealish closed, "So, I picked it up. The whole place is absolutely surreal and somewhere where I’d advise to come.”

The England international’s words are reflective of his positive outlook on things, which will go a long way at a club where ups and downs are a part of an extremely competitive environment.

While Jack Grealish may have his back to the wall at present, this strong sense of optimism could prove key in making him a superstar at Manchester City.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

FKR_SIfWQAAkaqg
News

"I Didn't Realise the Sand Was Real" - Jack Grealish Opens Up on Expo 2020 Dubai Experience

45 seconds ago
DD
Transfer Rumours

Deadline Day Live - Manchester City Transfer News and Updates

42 minutes ago
Alvarez 1
News

Real Madrid Failed to Sign Manchester City's Latest Signing Julian Alvarez Prior to River Plate Move

1 hour ago
imago1002660925h
News

Newcastle United Not Prepared to go to 'Extremes' of Man City Owners - 'Early Indications' Suggests They Are Not New Etihad Club

1 hour ago
McAtee 2
News

Manchester City Handed Major Boost in James McAtee Contract Saga Following Loan Approaches Ahead of Deadline Day

1 hour ago
imago1008166271h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Make Final Decision on James McAtee Future Amid Interest from England, Spain, Belgium, and Holland

1 hour ago
imago0048900270h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Midfielder Iker Pozo Set for Croatia Loan Switch

2 hours ago
Phillipe Sandler
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Hand Defender Permission to Undergo Medical Ahead of Transfer - Buy-Back Clause Being Negotiated

3 hours ago