Joe Hart has provided an insight into his pre-season conversation with Pep Guardiola in China before he was eventually shown the door at Manchester City in a latest interview.

Despite a sour end to his love affair at the Etihad Stadium, Joe Hart remains one of the most adored players amongst the Manchester City fanbase.

The Englishman’s blend of unbridled passion and cat-like reflexes in goal made him a consistent fan favourite during his 12-year spell at the club before he couldn't make the cut under Pep Guardiola for his inability to play out from the back.

With superhuman displays in the Champions League such as Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona instantly spring to mind, the 34-year-old was a man for the big occasions as he came up with the goods every time his services were called upon in crucial moments for the Blues.

"I just felt it coming, the Euros (in 2016) didn't go great for me, I had a very poor Euros that year," the former Manchester City shotstopper said in the latest episode of the In The Stiffs podcast.

"I got myself back in as soon as I could and I knew I was going to put in on his toes as to what was going on."



“It was in China, I flew out early. I wanted to get in the door and have this conversation. He was very knowledgeable on my background, very knowledgeable on what we did, how I played football.

"It was a two-hour conversation that kind of ended with him saying, ‘I can’t see this working’. I thought that might be the idea. 'I don’t agree with you,' he said. 'I’ll be the first person to be proved wrong but what I see in you isn’t what I want from my goalkeeper.'

"I was like, ‘It’s all very well saying that, but I’ve never been asked to do the kind of things I know you like goalkeepers to do, so I think it’s only fair I be given the opportunity.’

"He said, ‘Of course, you’ll be given the opportunity but,' as soon as there are any 'buts' at the end, you know there’s a decision.”

