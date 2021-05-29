"I don’t feel the pressure. It brings the best out of me.” - Phil Foden Sends A Strong Message Ahead of Champions League Final

Manchester City are blessed with a phenomenal youngster in their setup, with Phil Foden already taking the centre stage at such a young age.

The Stockport-born youngster has spoken about his time at the club so far, as he prepares to play his first Champions League final on 29th May when Manchester City take on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

With three Premier League's, four Carabao Cups, one FA Cup title and two Community Shield’s already in his cabinet, a victory on Saturday would mean that Phil Foden will have won every major club competition Manchester City can win - just as he turns 21 years-old.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the Champions League final, Phil Foden talked about his development path at Manchester City among many other things.

“Everyone has a different thinking process,” the 21 year-old began, “Some like to go on loan and some like to stay. I thought, ‘I’m training with the best players in the world here’ so it can only improve me.”

READ MORE: Agent reveals Man City possibility to client during restaurant meeting

READ MORE: Kyle Walker reveals Man City 'turmoil' following defeats

The midfielder was handed a much greater responsibility at the club after David Silva’s departure and has since provided 26 direct-goal contributions this season. The youngster has made a real breakthrough this year after his awe-inspiring performances on some of the biggest stages of world football.

When asked to talk about his experience of playing in such crucial games and how he handles the pressure of the occasion at such a young age, the youngster said:

“I feel the love from the Manchester City fans. Once I get the first touch in a game, the pressure goes. Obviously nerves before, which is normal, but once I get my first touch, I become calm, it’s like I’m playing on the streets, enjoying football.”

READ MORE: Barcelona legend reveals 'regret' at not joining Man City in 2017

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on Pep Guardiola's future

Phil Foden is currently living his dream while playing for Manchester City. The Stockport-born youngster, who has risen up the ranks from the youth academy, was also incidentally a ball boy for the club on various occasions and watched his heroes play from close quarters.

Speaking about the time has he spent playing with some of the club legends who were his childhood heroes once, Foden said:

“I’ve grown up being a Manchester City ball-boy watching Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne - and playing alongside them is exciting. I enjoy it a lot. I play with a smile on my face, don’t feel the pressure. It brings the best out of me.”

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra