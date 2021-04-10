"I don't have any regrets!” - Pep Guardiola defends his team selection after Man City's shock defeat to Leeds

Manchester City suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, in a game where Pep Guardiola heavily rotated the starting line-up - keeping Tuesday’s Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund firmly in mind.

The Blues started the game without top performers Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden and ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat.

That means Pep Guardiola's side still need 11 points from their remaining six Premier League games to get their hands on the trophy, assuming their rivals fail to drop points.

When asked to speak about his team selection against a strong Leeds United side in the post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola boldly admitted, "I don't have any regrets about the selection. If I did not trust them, they would not play."

The Manchester City manager is usually someone who is really pleased if his team plays as he wants them to, even if they fail to get a good result.

In this game, Manchester City were relentless in their efforts to get a goal, but were let down by poor finishing, and Pep Guardiola defended his rotated side in front of the press.

"We played a real good game," said the Catalan when he was questioned on his side’s performance and the consequent result this evening.

Guardiola's side now head to Germany on Wednesday night for the second leg of the Champions League Quarter-Final against Borussia Dortmund with some well rested players.

Pep Guardiola will unquestionably demand a strong reaction to this shock defeat the next time Manchester City play.

