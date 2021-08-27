'I Don't Have Reasons to Leave' - Pep Guardiola Provides Clarification on Man City Exit Comments

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has clarified comments surrounding his future after reports emerged suggesting he is looking to depart the club once his contracts expires in 2023.

The 50-year-old, who joined City in 2016, signed a new two-year contract with the club in November, keeping the Catalan at the Etihad Stadium until 2023.

However, it appeared as if Guardiola had set an end date to his tenure following his words at an event this week, with several reports mentioning that the former Barcelona coach would call it a day in the east side of Manchester when his contract runs out.

Since his arrival to City, Guardiola has gone on to win three Premier League titles, four League Cups, an FA Cup title and two Community Shield trophies, and has helped the club to their first-ever Champions League final.

When asked about his recent comments in his pre-match press-conference on Friday afternoon, Guardiola said that he was 'delighted' clear the air around his words, which have actually been misinterpreted by the media.

The Catalan said; "I am not thinking to leave after two years. I can leave in two months, if the results aren't good or if the organisation are tired of me, or if I cannot handle these players. I can leave in three months or five years."

"What I said is after my period at City I will take a break (from management) - that's for sure. It can be in one month, two years or five years.

"Right now, I don't have reasons to leave (City). I am (not) thinking (that) in two years' time, I am going to leave Manchester City.

"I am more than committed to this season, we are going to try to do better, especially to play better - that is my target this season.

"That's for sure, when I'm finished, I'll take a rest. Almost 12-13 years without not much (of) a stop, I wanted to do something else, after that maybe a new team or national team if someone wants me. I didn't say in this period I'll finish in City after two years. I wanted to clarify."

