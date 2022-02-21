"I Don't Just Say It For The Sake of Saying It" - Ruben Dias Offers Dressing Room Mentality Insight at Man City

Ruben Dias has provided a fascinating insight into the mentality within the Manchester City dressing room, as Pep Guardiola's squad goes in search of another historic campaign on a silverware front.

Despite being unable to bring in a replacement for legendary striker Sergio Aguero in the summer, Manchester City are gunning for multiple trophies once again this season.

Sitting at the top of the Premier League table, with one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals and still in contention to lift the FA Cup, Pep Guardiola’s side have been largely unstoppable with their false-nine system in place.

Whilst the Catalan boss’ tremendous tactical flexibility and the side’s superb showings remain key factors, it is the winning mentality that runs through the club that has proven to be the real difference maker so far this campaign.

Speaking to Portuguese cable network Eleven Sports, Ruben Dias gave his thoughts on the reasons behind Manchester City’s incredible campaign so far.

“We are a team with the mentality of being better every day, and I don't just say it for the sake of saying it, or that I should say it, I say this because sincerely we all feel it and we all want it, that's why the club wins so many following years."

"As good as we are, there is always room for improvement and pursuit our goals, this is our mentality”, he revealed.

The 24-year old central defender has provided a key insight into how the pursuit for excellence is what has driven this Manchester City side to be the benchmark for their competition once again.

The presence of go-getters like Ruben Dias at the club is what could lead to a potentially historic season for Manchester City.

