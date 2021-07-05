'I Don't know How The Market Will End' - Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Remains Coy on Potential Summer Arrivals

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that deals will be difficult to broker than usual in the post-pandemic transfer market.

The Premier League champions are ready to splash the cash this summer, with the likes of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish among those to have been linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium.

After suffering heartbreak in the Champions League final against Chelsea, the Manchester side are aiming to bolster their attack as they prepare themselves to challenge on all fronts again next season.

With a majority of the City squad involved in the European Championships, the transfer market is poised to get well and truly running in the coming weeks.

"I don't know how the market will end. I don't know, with Txiki [Begiristain], what we can do," said the Catalan in an interview with Esport based in Catalunya, as translated and relayed by Mundo Deportivo.

City have made some brilliant signings in the past decade, but the club have retained that they are perfectly comfortable in walking away from a deal that does not make sense for them.

More so, owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 50-year-old understands that the club will refrain from pursuing unrealistic targets after a difficult and challenging season.

Guardiola added: "Because, many times you want to do things that are not possible - what we can do, we will do and if we do not continue with the squad we have, with which we have won three Premier League titles in four years, we have finally reached a Champions League final.

"I imagine if Manchester City want to sign a Barcelona or Real Madrid player for 100M or so, the two clubs will not complain. They will be delighted that it can be done, I wish now they would."

