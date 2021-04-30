"I don't know! I don't have the answers!" - Pep Guardiola stumped at Man City's away form being better than at home

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke about his squad’s scintillating form away from home this season, and gave his take on why the home form has not lived up to the same standard.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke about his squad’s scintillating form away from home this season, and gave his take on why the home form has not lived up to the same standard.

While the Etihad club have won an equal number of games at home as they have away in all competitions so far this season (12), they have lost three games at home - compared to the tally of only one away.

The Manchester City boss was not quite sure what the answer to this puzzle could be, however that did not stop him from speculating.

“I don't know! I don't have the answers. We miss our fans. I don't know. We had better results against United away than at home, it's like that. I cannot answer you,” he said in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

READ MORE: City official makes attempts to rebuild bridges following ESL fiasco

READ MORE: Ruben Dias provides wholesome account of meeting Pep the first time

He continued, “At home it is not a big advantage without fans, when you play in Paris it is not a big difference from next Tuesday because there are no fans. I don't have an explanation.”

Despite all of that, Pep Guardiola remains unbothered with form guides. His only focus is wrapping up the remaining six points to secure his third Premier League title in just four seasons with Manchester City.

“The point in general is what we have shown this season home and away is so good in terms of consistency. We drop points at home but not many. I'm only concerned with winning the five points we need to be champions.”

READ MORE: Ilkay Gundogan fitness latest after PSG knock

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano rules out 'advanced talks' with City and left-back

Luckily for Pep Guardiola, he could find himself lifting the trophy sooner rather than later as his side could end the weekend as Premier League champions, if results go their way.

For that, Manchester City would have to beat Crystal Palace on Saturday lunch-time, and then look to Liverpool to secure all three points against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

You can read all of Pep Guardiola's quotes here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra