"I Don't Know If He'll Be Ready" - Pep Guardiola Delivers Fitness Update on Jack Grealish Ahead of Champions League Tie Against Sporting Lisbon

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is unsure whether Jack Grealish will be deemed fit to face Sporting Lisbon in the first-leg of his side's Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday evening.

Grealish missed the trip to Norwich on Saturday as the Premier League champions reopened a 12-point lead at the top of the tree with a convincing 4-0 beating of Dean Smith's side at Carrow Road.

The England international suffered an injury in training following the Sky Blues' 2-0 win over Brentford in midweek and subsequently faces a race against time to be fit to face Sporting Lisbon in the first-leg of Manchester City's Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Speaking after his side's thrashing of Norwich on Saturday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola delivered a worrying update on Grealish's chances of facing the Portuguese side in the coming week.

"I do not know if he (Grealish) will be ready for Tuesday (to face Sporting Lisbon)," the Catalan coach said, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

"After Brentford, we trained and he (Grealish) was uncomfortable. He was not able to play today, but hopefully in the next days. I hope (the issue is not serious). We will see."

Guardiola made five changes to the side that beat Brentford on Thursday, as Manchester City earned a third victory on the bounce with Raheem Sterling starring for the visitors at Carrow Road.

The in-form winger gave his side the lead with a brilliant finish from the left side of the area before Phil Foden made it two for Guardiola's men just past the break.

Sterling headed in his second of the night before tapping home late on to seal a perfect hat-trick after former Manchester City shotstopper Angus Gunn saved his penalty.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra