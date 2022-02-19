Skip to main content

"I Don't Know If It Will Happen" - Chelsea Star Dreams of Playing Under Pep Guardiola

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed he dreams of playing under Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in a new interview, where he discussed his failed move to the Etihad Stadium in 2018.

Manchester City were heavily linked with a swoop for Jorginho in the summer of 2018, with a bunch of reliable sources suggesting that the Italy international has agreed personal terms with Pep Guardiola's side and was destined for a move to the Etihad Stadium.

However, Chelsea managed to hijack Manchester City's pursuit for the European Championship winner at the final stages of the deal, as Jorginho joined current Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea following a breakthrough 2017/18 campaign for the pair together at Napoli.

Much was made of Jorginho's last-minute decision to head to west London, though Manchester City were left unfazed as they went on to become the first side in the history of English football to win the domestic treble the following season.

In an exclusive interview with Brazilian journalist Alê Oliveira this week, Jorginho gave a peak through the curtain into his dream of playing under Pep Guardiola, who was keen on having the Champions League and Club World Cup winner in his ranks in Manchester before a deal fell through.

“I have (a dream of playing under Pep Guardiola). I do not know if it will (happen)," the 30-year-old said, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness

"But yes, he (Guardiola) is a reference. When I was a kid, (I was) watching his Barcelona win everything with Ronaldinho, Xavi and Iniesta.”

Quizzed on whether he would have been happy to sign for Manchester City in the first place and flourish under Guardiola, the midfielder added: “There would have been a good tiki-taka and it fits a little bit with the game style.”

