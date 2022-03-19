"I Don't Know What Has Happened" - Pep Guardiola Surprised By Kyle Walker Axe From England Squad

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola found it hard to digest Gareth Southgate's omission of Kyle Walker from the latest England squad announced this week.

England are set to host Switzerland and the Ivory Coast for friendlies during the upcoming international break, with Manchester City's John Stones, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling, all having been called-up by Three Lions boss, Gareth Southgate.

However, one of several surprise omissions from the latest England squad was City right-back Kyle Walker, who has become an integral part of a side which reached a European Championship final last summer and World Cup semi-final in 2018.

IMAGO / Action Plus Walker has made 26 appearances across all competitions for City so far this season, though the Sheffield-born defender has only featured on eight occasions since his sending off in the UEFA Champions League group-stage clash against RB Leipzig in December. IMAGO / PA IMAGES When asked about the full-back not being included in the England squad ahead of Sunday's trip to Southampton in the Emirates FA Cup, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vowed that the 31-year-old will be back playing for England soon. IMAGO / PA IMAGES "It's difficult for me to say about the national teams. I respect the guys. Kyle (Walker) is incredibly important for us, for the success in the past and the future," said Southgate in a press-conference this week.

"He will be back in the national team. I don't know what has happened. Gareth (Southgate) talked with Kyle and the reasons why."

Walker is expected to return to Southgate's squad for friendlies in June, with the England manager having revealed his reasoning for looking past the three-time Premier League winner.

“I had a chat with him (Walker), we felt this was an opportunity to look at the two younger full-backs. We know all there is to know about Kyle, he'll be back in June," Southgate added.

Walker is not the only City first-team star to not be selected to represent their country during March's international break, with Kevin De Bruyne having been left out of the Belgium squad by Roberto Martinez.

