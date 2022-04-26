"I Don't Know What is Going to Happen" - Pep Guardiola Offers Uncertainty on Future of Manchester City Star

Pep Guardiola has hailed the weekend performance of Gabriel Jesus, as the Brazilian scored four goals during Manchester City's thrashing of Watford on Saturday, despite intense talk of a possible summer move to North London.

Gabriel Jesus found himself directly involved in all five of Manchester City's goals on Saturday afternoon, with the Brazilian forward scoring four and assisting once, during an entertaining 5-1 victory over Watford at the Etihad Stadium.

City moved four points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with the win, as Watford edged closer to relegation with their 15th consecutive defeat to the Etihad Stadium club in all competitions.

Jesus opened the scoring from close range after just four minutes, and the 24 year-old doubled Manchester City's lead less than 20 minutes later, as he got on the end of Kevin De Bruyne's pinpoint cross.

The Blues did suffer a slight scare midway through the first-half, as Hassane Kamara got in behind and halved the deficit for the Hornets.

Manchester City's two goal cushion was restored before half-time courtesy of Rodri's thumping volley, as the Spanish midfielder added another stunning goal to his growing collection.

In the second-half, Jesus secured his first Premier League hat-trick from the penalty spot after 49 minutes, and then scored a fourth less than five minutes later, linking up superbly with Kevin De Bruyne once again.

The Brazilian's sudden rise to form comes amid a backdrop of intense transfer speculation, with numerous reports have linked the 25 year-old with a move to Arsenal, as Manchester City reportedly prepare to cash in on the forward, who's out of contract in 2023.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Despite the rumours, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola issued a defiant response in regards to Jesus' future, as he lauded the performance of Saturday's star performer. "I want to tell you something!" IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "Gabriel (Jesus) is our player. I don't know what is going to happen, but he is a Manchester City player," said Pep Guardiola post-match. The Catalan was full of praise for the 25 year-old, who was making just his third Premier League start of the year. IMAGO / PA Images

Guardiola said, "I said before if there is one person in world football who deserves nights like he had it is him."

"I am pretty sure there is not one person who knows him who is not happy for him. He always has chances, scores goals and gets assists and I think what a lot of people have realised is what he can do without the ball. It doesn't matter that he is a striker or winger."

The Manchester City boss, who now finds his squad just five wins away from retaining the Premier League title, continued his praise for Jesus, as he also highlighted the work of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kevin De Bruyne in the build-up to the goals.

"We are so delighted with him and he helps us a lot to win the game. The assists from Oleks (Zinchenko) and Kev (De Bruyne) were fantastic but he has to be there.

"Here he is so generous and when you behave in a positive way life and football rewards you with what you deserve."

