Skip to main content

"I Don't Know What is Going to Happen" - Pep Guardiola Offers Uncertainty on Future of Manchester City Star

Pep Guardiola has hailed the weekend performance of Gabriel Jesus, as the Brazilian scored four goals during Manchester City's thrashing of Watford on Saturday, despite intense talk of a possible summer move to North London.

Gabriel Jesus found himself directly involved in all five of Manchester City's goals on Saturday afternoon, with the Brazilian forward scoring four and assisting once, during an entertaining 5-1 victory over Watford at the Etihad Stadium. 

City moved four points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with the win, as Watford edged closer to relegation with their 15th consecutive defeat to the Etihad Stadium club in all competitions. 

Jesus opened the scoring from close range after just four minutes, and the 24 year-old doubled Manchester City's lead less than 20 minutes later, as he got on the end of Kevin De Bruyne's pinpoint cross. 

The Blues did suffer a slight scare midway through the first-half, as Hassane Kamara got in behind and halved the deficit for the Hornets. 

Manchester City's two goal cushion was restored before half-time courtesy of Rodri's thumping volley, as the Spanish midfielder added another stunning goal to his growing collection. 

In the second-half, Jesus secured his first Premier League hat-trick from the penalty spot after 49 minutes, and then scored a fourth less than five minutes later, linking up superbly with Kevin De Bruyne once again. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Brazilian's sudden rise to form comes amid a backdrop of intense transfer speculation, with numerous reports have linked the 25 year-old with a move to Arsenal, as Manchester City reportedly prepare to cash in on the forward, who's out of contract in 2023. 

imago1011498595h

Despite the rumours, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola issued a defiant response in regards to Jesus' future, as he lauded the performance of Saturday's star performer.

"I want to tell you something!"

imago1011500918h

"Gabriel (Jesus) is our player. I don't know what is going to happen, but he is a Manchester City player," said Pep Guardiola post-match.

The Catalan was full of praise for the 25 year-old, who was making just his third Premier League start of the year. 

Jesus vs Watford 2

Guardiola said, "I said before if there is one person in world football who deserves nights like he had it is him."

"I am pretty sure there is not one person who knows him who is not happy for him. He always has chances, scores goals and gets assists and I think what a lot of people have realised is what he can do without the ball. It doesn't matter that he is a striker or winger." 

The Manchester City boss, who now finds his squad just five wins away from retaining the Premier League title, continued his praise for Jesus, as he also highlighted the work of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kevin De Bruyne in the build-up to the goals. 

"We are so delighted with him and he helps us a lot to win the game. The assists from Oleks (Zinchenko) and Kev (De Bruyne) were fantastic but he has to be there.

"Here he is so generous and when you behave in a positive way life and football rewards you with what you deserve."

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011512872h
Transfer Rumours

From France: Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid Interested in Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez

By Srinivas Sadhanand6 hours ago
City players cover 4
Match Coverage

How to Watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Vayam Lahoti6 hours ago
Jesus goal vs Watford 1
Transfer Rumours

From Brazil: Barcelona and Juventus Make Enquiries to Sign Manchester City Star

By Srinivas Sadhanand7 hours ago
imago1011575217h
Match Coverage

Raheem Sterling and Joao Cancelo Approaching Major Landmarks - Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg)

By Srinivas Sadhanand9 hours ago
imago1011581770h
Match Coverage

Confirmed: Real Madrid's 23-Man Travelling Squad to Face Manchester City in Champions League Semi-Final

By Srinivas Sadhanand19 hours ago
imago0047767965h
News

Raheem Sterling Previews Mammoth Real Madrid Clash and Discusses the Quality of Karim Benzema

By Adam Booker19 hours ago
imago1011309273h
News

Raheem Sterling Raves About 'Special' Champions League Nights Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Adam Booker20 hours ago
Stones x Walker Cover
Match Coverage

The Latest on Kyle Walker, John Stones and David Alaba Ahead of Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final)

By Vayam Lahoti21 hours ago