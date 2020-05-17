City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"I don't know what to do..." - Man City winger opens up on a possible loan move and comparisons to Jadon Sancho

Freddie Pye

Manchester City wonderkid Jayden Braaf has opened up on the possibility of a loan move away from the club and discussed comparisons between him and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The 17-year-old winger is regarded by many as potentially being the next big thing to come out of the City Football Academy, following in the footsteps of Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, Eric Garcia and Rabbi Matondo.

However some have suggested his opportunities may be limited moving forward in his Manchester City career, with some suggesting a move away from the club may be the right decision. In an Instagram Q&A session with Rising Ballers, the teenager discussed the possibility of a loan move, stating:

"Do I want to go on loan? To be fair I don't know what to do because of the coronavirus. So I'll just have to wait and see what's going to happen."

manchester-city-v-fulham-fc-fa-youth-cup-fifth-round

As with any rising star in City's production line, comparisons are always being made with the success stories, in particular Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund. When asked about whether he is the 'next Sancho', Braaf came back with a determined response: 

"Everyone is thinking this 'Sancho V2' - but I'm just myself you know, I'm not the new [Jadon] Sancho or something like that. You should know that."

With the departure of Leroy Sane seemingly imminent this summer, many Manchester City fans are calling for the Netherlands youth international to make the significant step up to the first-team, in the way we have seen Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis blended into the set up this season.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Barcelona star 'snubs' Man City in favour of Serie A switch

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo is set to snub interest from Manchester City and instead sign for Juventus this summer, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Danny Lardner

"There were times when I was really low" - Raheem Sterling discusses tackling media abuse

Raheem Sterling has opened up in a recent video on his YouTube channel about the difficulties of dealing with media abuse.

harryasiddall

"A dream of mine is to be there" - Raheem Sterling reveals future transfer plans

Raheem Sterling has this morning revealed some of his future transfer plans, in an interview on his YouTube channel.

harryasiddall

"I had this for 10 months, why at this moment in time?!" - Raheem Sterling opens up on the focus on one particular tattoo

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has opened up on the period prior to the 2018 World Cup, when a large portion of the English press drew attention to a tattoo.

Freddie Pye

Man City star is Juventus manager's 'favourite' to fill striker role

Mauricio Sarri sees Gabriel Jesus as the perfect candidate to take the vacant strike role at Juventus.

harryasiddall

"A very intelligent player." - Ukraine Head Coach heaps praise on City star

Manchester City's Ukranian playmaker has impressed his national team manager Andriy Shevchenko.

Matt Astbury

Man City 'aim to win race' with Man United for Argentine midfield rising star - player is keen on City

Manchester City are aiming to win the race for Argentine midfield rising star Thiago Almada, with rivals Manchester United also pursuing the teenager, according to the Sun.

Freddie Pye

"It’s in his plans.” - Member of Guardiola's technical staff discusses the managers future

Manchester City manager is set to manage in Italy's top flight at some point in his career, according to one of his assistants.

Matt Astbury

"I've been in Manchester for ten days and I'm sick of it." - Bernardo Silva opens up on life in lockdown

The Portuguese international recently returned from England after spending time in his home country - and has had his say on what life is like in lockdown.

Matt Astbury

Man City 'prepared' to lose star winger - however club still 'remain hopeful' of agreeing a new deal

Manchester City are 'prepared' to lose Leroy Sané this summer - but the club do still 'remain hopeful' of agreeing a new deal.

harryasiddall