"I don't know what to do..." - Man City winger opens up on a possible loan move and comparisons to Jadon Sancho

Manchester City wonderkid Jayden Braaf has opened up on the possibility of a loan move away from the club and discussed comparisons between him and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The 17-year-old winger is regarded by many as potentially being the next big thing to come out of the City Football Academy, following in the footsteps of Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, Eric Garcia and Rabbi Matondo.

However some have suggested his opportunities may be limited moving forward in his Manchester City career, with some suggesting a move away from the club may be the right decision. In an Instagram Q & A session with Rising Ballers, the teenager discussed the possibility of a loan move, stating:

"Do I want to go on loan? To be fair I don't know what to do because of the coronavirus. So I'll just have to wait and see what's going to happen."

As with any rising star in City's production line, comparisons are always being made with the success stories, in particular Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund. When asked about whether he is the 'next Sancho', Braaf came back with a determined response:

"Everyone is thinking this 'Sancho V2' - but I'm just myself you know, I'm not the new [Jadon] Sancho or something like that. You should know that."

With the departure of Leroy Sane seemingly imminent this summer, many Manchester City fans are calling for the Netherlands youth international to make the significant step up to the first-team, in the way we have seen Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis blended into the set up this season.

