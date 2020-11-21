"I don't know why" - Man City defender reveals break down in communication with manager

Manchester City's highly-regarded defender Aymeric Laporte recently sat down with the media for an interview, during which he discussed Ruben Dias, Phil Foden, and his failure to earn an international cap so far.

The interview, relayed by Football Daily, saw the Frenchman asked for his thoughts on why he has not been capped by the national team yet. He was called up to the squad once, but injury forced him to pull out. Aside from that, Deschamps has overlooked him, in favour of defenders like Mamadou Sakho.

"I don't know why", Laporte said. "The last time I spoke with him [Didier Deschamps] was when I got injured, and then not anymore."

Laporte's inability to understand why he has yet to be capped is something all football fans can sympathise with. The City defender is widely considered one of the Premier League's best centre-backs, but, for whatever reason, Deschamps is unwilling to give former Bilbao star a chance.

Laporte also spoke on two City players: Ruben Dias and Phil Foden. The former has earned flattering but premature comparisons with Vincent Kompany due to his strong start to life in England.

"It's only been a few a games, so we can't compare Kompany with him [Dias]", said Laporte.

On Foden, the defender echoed Kevin de Bruyne's recent comments that the English midfielder has immense potential. "He's very, very good. He gives everything for the club, and he can be one of the best", Laporte answered.

Deschamp's loss is City's gain, as City fans will be grateful that Laporte is able to get a rest during the international break, something that many of his teammates are unable to benefit from.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra