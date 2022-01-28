'I Don't Like Empty Stadiums' - Erling Haaland Admits Admiration for Significant Premier League Factor Amid Manchester City Interest

Erling Haaland has provided his thoughts on what makes the Premier League 'alive', in a recent interview with Viaplay.

Ever since Erling Haaland’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, he has been touted with a move to Manchester City.

Apart from the club’s obvious need for a striker, further heightened by a failure to recruit in the position last summer, the 21-year old has been pictured in Manchester City’s shirts as well as at the Etihad Stadium as a teenager numerous times.

Add to that the fact that his father Alf-Inge Haaland’s time at Manchester City and the chances of a switch happening at some stage in the future has always seemed like a matter of stars aligning.

All these factors point to why the Leeds-born forward understands what makes the Premier League a desirable division to play football in.

In a recent interview with Viaplay Fotboll, Erling Haaland has revealed just what attracts him about England’s top-flight.

“I don’t like [empty stadiums] and you can see in England, it’s full stadiums. If you look on TV, you’d rather put on the English game- full of fans, more emotions, more alive the game”, he explained.

Considering Manchester City have one of the most rapturous fanbases in England, both home and away, the Norwegian would certainly be made to feel like a hero, if a move ends up coming to fruition.

After Sergio Aguero’s departure, the Premier League champions demand a goalscorer of Erling Haaland’s calibre and considering his unique personality, the Etihad Stadium faithful are likely to take to the current Borussia Dortmund man instantly.

With the Athletic reporting that Pep Guardiola ‘admires‘ one of Europe’s most feared frontmen, a potential transfer could work out incredibly well for all parties involved.

The prospect of Erling Haaland terrorising defences at a packed Etihad Stadium, week in, week out would be the dream scenario for every Manchester City fan.

