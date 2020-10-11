"I don't really care to be honest..." - Man City star opens up on Lionel Messi transfer rumours

Kevin De Bruyne has opened up on suggestions that Lionel Messi could be on his way to the Etihad Stadium in the next 12 months, during an interview while away on international duty with Belgium this week.

Much has been made of the situation surrounding the Barcelona forward since he established a desire to leave Camp Nou towards the back end of August. However, despite voicing his discontent at the way the club was being run, the Argentine star ultimately opted to remain at the club, for the 2020/21 campaign.

When questioned on Lionel Messi's situation at the La Liga club and a possible move to the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne provided a very interesting and wise response:

"I don’t really care to be honest. If he comes it’s a good thing, if he doesn’t there is enough good players at the club who I enjoy playing with, so that is not for now.”

It's not the first time the Belgian international has been questioned on the situation surrounding Lionel Messi, with a very similar response provided after the midfielder was crowned as the PFA Player of the Year in early September.

De Bruyne will be solely focused on events at Manchester City rather than those away or outside of the club, with Pep Guardiola's side entering a frantic period of fixtures this month. City will embark on a new Champions League campaign when their contingent of international stars return towards the end of this week, with Olympiakos, Porto and Marseille all waiting the Blues in Group C.

