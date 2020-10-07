"I don’t really have conversations with City or Guardiola." - Former player discusses a possible move back to the club

In a recent interview with GloboEsporte, as relayed by Sport Witness, former Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz was quizzed on if a potential move back to the club is on the cards in the future.

The Brazilian was bought by the Blues in 2017 for a fee of around £10 million - but struggles to attain a work permit meant Luiz never got to play a competitive game in Manchester.

In the 2018/19 season, Pep Guardiola openly admitted he wanted to keep Luiz around the squad and integrate him into the base of a three-man midfield. However, these work permit issues meant he had to leave the club in order to gain experience.

He went on loan to Girona in the 18/19 season before joining fellow Premier League side Aston Villa for £15 million in the summer of 2019. Since then the midfielder has seriously impressed with his ball playing ability - something Guardiola has surely kept his eye on. With rumours of a possible return taking place over the summer, Luiz was asked whether it was a possibility in the future:

“I’ve been doing my job at Aston Villa, I don’t really have conversations with City or Guardiola. But it’s a job that went together, I had help from City with Aston Villa to be able to play in the Premier League...”

It seems no official talks have taken place yet, but it is very interesting for the midfielder not to openly rule out a move to Manchester in the future.

