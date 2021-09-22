"I Don't See Why I Can't Do It" - Man City Starlet Makes Comparison to Phil Foden When Speaking About Development

Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer has opened up on what it is like to follow in Phil Foden's footsteps at the club, after the pair helped the reigning League Cup holders beat Wycombe in round three 6-1 on Tuesday night.

The Etihad club currently find themselves with a handful of supremely talented academy prospects to choose from.

That talent pool was on full display on Tuesday night, as Manchester City brushed aside Wycombe Wanderers 6-1 in the Carabao Cup, with seven different teenagers featuring for Pep Guardiola.

Cole Palmer and Phil Foden may just be the most prized assets of Manchester City's recent generation of academy stars, and Tuesday night against Wycombe, the two local boys were able to play together for the first team.

READ MORE: Behind-the-scenes look into Kayky's transfer to Man City

READ MORE: Why EIGHT Man City first-team stars missed the Carabao Cup clash

Palmer, who is only now breaking in to the senior team picture at the club, opened up on what it was like to take the field with Phil Foden - a fellow academy graduate and Manchester City's star man.

"He gives you inspiration to see someone who's come through the Manchester City academy to the first team, so I don't see why I can't do it and hopefully I go on and do it," Palmer said after the match.

A Palmer x Foden link-up could become a familiar sight for Manchester City fans as the former begins to make his mark in the first team, helped by his scoring of a fantastic goal on the night - his first as a senior player for the Premier League club.

READ MORE: Man City plan fresh contract talks over six-year deal for midfielder

READ MORE: Catalan press link Pep Guardiola with emotional Barcelona return

Along with Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, fellow academy stars Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Romeo Lavia, Fin Burns, James McAtee, Luke Mbete, and CJ Egan-Riley all featured for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola's side are set to find out their round four opponents on Wednesday night, as they seek to win the Carabao Cup for the fifth successive season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra