"I Don't Think Anyone Will Beat Them Now" - Premier League Legend Highlights Key Pep Guardiola Reason Behind Man City Title Prediction

Former Newcastle United and Blackburn striker Alan Shearer has conceded that Manchester City look set to claim their fourth Premier League title in five seasons this term.

Pep Guardiola's side have taken the wind out of the sails of Chelsea and Liverpool after climbing 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with 11 straight wins following a shock 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in October.

Despite the absence of a recognised striker in their ranks, the reigning champions have been relentless in their title defence over the festive period; where their nearest challengers have faltered, they've kept stringing wins week on week in impressive fashion.

The games have been coming thick and fast for the Blues, who saw Rodri, Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko test positive for COVID-19 in December before a major outbreak within the first-team bubble recently.

Though many pundits and former players were tipping Chelsea to kick on from their Champions League triumph from last season under Thomas Tuchel, the west Londoners will be 10 points behind Manchester City when they face off against the league leaders on Saturday afternoon.

"Before a ball was kicked (this season), I did say Chelsea (to win the league) - I’m having severe doubts now," said Alan Shearer in a recent interview with Optus Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

"The run that Manchester City have been on, they’ve just been relentless and Pep (Guardiola) is just incredible; the way he keeps drilling out results and getting the best out of all of those players that he’s got."

"It’s difficult with so many good players, because every good player wants to play every week and how he (Pep Guardiola) handles that is hugely important. I’ll probably have to say Manchester City (will win the Premier League). I don’t think anyone will beat them now."

After claiming their first win of the calendar year in stoppage-time against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day, Manchester City will be looking to inflict further pain on Chelsea, who beat them thrice in quick succession towards the end of the previous campaign.

With seven first-team players among 21 members of the senior squad who entered isolation last week, Manchester City could be missing a few players when they face Tuchel's men at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

While the club have not disclosed the identities of those who tested positive for COVID-19 amongst the first-team squad, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ederson and Fernandinho were all missing from the matchday squad against Swindon Town at the weekend.

