    "I Don't Think He Realised!" - Phil Foden Reveals Gabriel Jesus Conversation Following Man City's Third Goal in Brighton Victory

    Manchester City star Phil Foden has disclosed that he discussed who was going to claim his side's third goal in their 4-1 win against Brighton with Gabriel Jesus after the ball went into the net.
    Author:

    The Premier League champions turned on the style in the south coast with a strong first-half display helping them to the three points at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening.

    After Chelsea had sealed a 7-0 win over Norwich City, Pep Guardiola's side followed suit with a comfortable win against Graham Potter's side, as Phil Foden ran the show for the visitors with Kevin De Bruyne on the bench.

    The 21-year-old grabbed a brace of goals and an assist, as he made it two for City after being set by Jack Grealish following a quick switch of play by the Sky Blues after Brighton lost possession.

    However, Foden's second goal was rather lucky, as the ball deflected off the City academy graduate after Gabriel Jesus' initial strike and went past Robert Sanchez, who made a howler in the build-up to Ilkay Gundogan's opener.

    "I'll take them all, a goal's a goal. I don't think Gabriel (Jesus) realised, I had to tell him that it hit me," said Foden in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

    Foden has now registered four goals and four assists in nine appearances across all competitions this season. The England international added: "I'm not sure (about the goal), I'll have to watch. The second one (City's third) was odd, it hit me on the way in."

    Foden has been in a rich vein form since recovering from a foot injury that kept him out of action for the first few weeks for the 2021/22 campaign.

    The Stockport-born star rounded off a sensational individual display by teeing up Riyad Mahrez in the closing stages, who made it four for City by netting his seventh goal across all competitions this season.

