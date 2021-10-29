“I Don’t Think So!” - Pep Guardiola Drops New Major Hint on Man City Future

Pep Guardiola has made a fresh admission about his future as Manchester City boss ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Sky Blues will be hoping to return to winning ways against the Eagles at the Etihad Stadium after crashing out of the Carabao Cup against West Ham on penalties in mid-week.

The clash against Patrick Vieira's side will be Pep Guardiola's 200th league game since his arrival to Manchester in 2016.

In his five seasons as City boss, the Catalan has won three Premier League titles amongst other domestic silverware, establishing his status as one of the most successful coaches in the English top-flight.

Previewing the upcoming tie against Palace at the weekend, Guardiola was asked if he saw himself taking charge of City for another 200 Premier League games.

The ex-Barcelona boss said: "No, I don't think so," as he looks to claim his 147th win in the English top-flight against the London side, who are currently sat in 15th place in the league table.

After replacing Manuel Pellegrini at the helm, Guardiola has been pivotal to City's success in recent seasons, with several players lauding the 50-year-old for his tactical acumen and knowledge of the game.

Guardiola led City to league glory with a record total of 100 points during the 2017/18 campaign, a season that saw the Premier League champions break a series of domestic records.

The 2018/19 campaign saw the Manchester outfit become the first team in English history to complete the domestic treble, and while Guardiola is yet to taste success on the European front with City, he led them to their first-ever Champions League final last term.

City have recovered from a slow start to the campaign with an eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, which has seen them jump to third place in the pile, behind Chelsea and Liverpool

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Guardiola and City, with the Spaniard's contract set to run out at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

