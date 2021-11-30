"I Don't Think The Best Jack Grealish We See Next Season!" - Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Assessment of England Star's Start at Man City

Pep Guardiola feels Jack Grealish has 'started perfectly' at Manchester City, but believes the England international can also reach his top form during the ongoing season.

Joining the Etihad club for a British-record £100 million transfer fee during the recent summer transfer window, Jack Grealish's performances were always going to be under the media spotlight.

Operating mainly from the left-wing so far this season, the 26-year-old has provided five goal contributions in 15 appearances - particularly standing out in the Champions League.

Grealish returned from the final international break of 2021 carrying a leg injury, and has not featured for Manchester City since a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League a month ago.

However, with the forward now slowly making his way back to full fitness, Pep Guardiola was asked in his pre-Aston Villa press conference for his take on how he feels Grealish has started life at the club.

"He's started perfectly. It's easy because of our English players and the other guys are nice people. Not a problem; he plays good, he needs to settle and needs time," Pep Guardiola began.

"If you analyse the games, he doesn't play bad; the way we played and the expectations. It's different from Birmingham; he did incredibly well at (Aston) Villa, his commitment to the club to stay and get promoted (to the Premier League)."

The Manchester City manager continued, "Now in the (recent international) break, he came back from England injured. Hopefully, he comes back and step by step, he finds his form."

The Catalan coach was then asked if it would take a year for onlookers to see the best of Jack Grealish - following a common trend of wingers under Pep Guardiola needing a minimum of one year to settle in.

His response was firm, "We have six, seven months ahead of us. I don't think the best Jack Grealish we see next season, I'm thinking this season."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra