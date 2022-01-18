Skip to main content

"I Don't Think the Problem is VAR" - Kevin De Bruyne Opens Up on Refereeing Problems in the Premier League

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne says VAR is helpful to the game, but still has a lot of growing to do, in a recent interview for ManCity.com.

Video Assistant Referee has, unfortunately, become one of the hottest topics in English football since its introduction in the 2018/19 season. 

While many around the sport thought that it would help eliminate controversial refereeing decisions in the game, it has had the opposite effect, and just magnified those decisions. 

Players, managers, and fans alike have all had their say on the implementation of the technology in recent seasons. And in a recent interview for the February edition of the Manchester City magazine, Kevin De Bruyne delivered his verdict. 

“Obviously, sometimes it's not nice because you score a goal and then you have to wait for a VAR check and all that stuff, but on the other hand, when the decisions are right, they are right," De Bruyne said. 

Read More

The 30-year-old continued, "There is always a lot of debate, but I don't think the problem is VAR, it's the rules that sometimes make the difficulties for the referees.

“If the rules are clear, that makes it easier for everybody, but the fact there is still a lot of debate about VAR means the rules are not clear or they seem to be changed all the time - but that's just my opinion.”

De Bruyne and his Manchester City teammates have seen both the evil side and the good side of VAR in recent years. However, one thing is for sure - it has only caused more controversy and anxiety within Premier League stadiums. 

