"I Don't Want To Be Like United Or Liverpool..." - Pep Guardiola Clarifies Fan Comments Before Southampton Clash

After receiving some negative criticism from some Manchester City fans for his post-match comments on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola has clarified his message.

Pep Guardiola appeared to give a call to action to the Manchester City fans in midweek.

Speaking after Manchester City's thrilling 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig in the opening night of UEFA Champions League, Guardiola said; "I would like more people to come to the next game on Saturday.”

However, since making that statement, City fans have pointed out the 'tone deafness' of the comments - with one official supporters group making a statement which told Guardiola to 'stick to coaching'.

In response, the manager has clarified his comments ahead of his sides Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday.

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva heaps praise on Man City midfielder Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on tactical tweak in Premier League victory

"This is a big mistake. We are who we are and we are proud of who we are. I know the history, I learn from the history of this club and how they travelled the team in the lower divisions," the Catalan said, as relayed by the Manchester Evening News.

"I respect that a lot. I don't want to be like United or Liverpool or Barcelona or Bayern Munich or Real Madrid."

"We are who we are and there are good and bad things at all the clubs. I like it. Don't put words in my mouth that I didn't say. If I have a problem with fans, I will step aside. It's not a problem but I am one of them," Guardiola continued.

READ MORE: Juventus and Bayern Munich in 'battle' for Man City forward

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for Man City position change

Guardiola also pointed out that his players deserved support from the crowd on Wednesday, after responding well to RB Leipzig scoring three goals.

"Since day one I tried to do my job as best as possible. That's for sure. I like to play in the Etihad with our fans."

"All I said was that it was an incredibly tough game against Leipzig. In some moments we were clinical and scored goals after conceding. Otherwise, in the last minutes would have been so tough. I was incredibly happy and exhausted," he concluded.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra