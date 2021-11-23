"I Feel At Home" - Man City Star Delivers Encouraging Verdict on Premier League Champions After Incredible Start to 'Breakthrough' Season

Manchester City star Rodri has hailed the culture at the club, his teammates and their drive to win trophies after the 3-0 victory at the expense of Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Spain international rounded off an eye-catching display in central midfield with a rocket of a shot past Jordan Pickford in Manchester City's 3-0 league win over the Toffees at the Etihad Stadium.

Rodri, who joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid for £62.8 million in 2019, has taken time to adapt to the demands of the English top-flight since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium.

However, three months on from the start of his third season at the club, the 25-year-old is in the best form of his time in Manchester, as he once again ran the show for his side in the middle of the park alongside Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan on Sunday.

Following his side's win at the weekend - which took them to second place in the Premier League table, Rodri was full of praise for the club he joined in a high-profile move after bidding farewell to his boyhood side two years ago.

“I came into a family," said the midfielder, as quoted by Mike Minay.

"It (Manchester City) is an unbelievable club. I feel at home."

Next up for the five-time Premier League champions is a highly-anticipated Champions League group-stage clash against PSG on Wednesday, where three points would seal top spot in Group A for Pep Guardiola's side.

Rodri added, "We are showing our hunger never stops. The crowd is incredible here in Manchester. Just good words for this club and for my teammates."

The Madrid-born star has established his status as one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Sky Blues this season, having featured 15 times across all competitions for Manchester City since August.

Should he maintain his recent level of performances for City, Rodri will erase any remaining doubts as to whether he is Fernandinho's heir at the club, as he has been doing with match-winning showings in crunch clashes for his side since the start of the campaign.

