September 13, 2021
'I Feel Comfortable' - Man City Star Ferran Torres Provides Insight Into Positional Switch

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has reflected on operating down the middle for his side in recent weeks.
The Sky Blues made it three wins out of three with a hard-fought victory against Leicester City at the weekend, with a strike from Bernardo Silva just past the hour mark enough to seal the points.

The Premier League champions are set to go ahead for the rest of the campaign without an out-and-out striker in their ranks following the departure of Sergio Agüero, who joined Barcelona in June.

Despite being heavily linked with a move for the likes of Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahović in recent months, Pep Guardiola's side have failed to fill the void left by Agüero's departure.

However, despite the absence of a recognised centre-forward among their ranks, City have found an avenue to goal via Ferran Torres, who has continued to impress up top, as he did notably in his side's Champions League group-stage run last season.

The Spain international said, prior to City's 1-0 win over Leicester on Saturday afternoon: "As long as I play, I'm happy, whether it's on the wing or centre-forward," in an interview via Football Daily.

"But, I'm still young, so I'm still learning and I have a lot of time to improve. I feel comfortable (as a striker). The coaching staff and the manager (Guardiola) have been helping me a lot, but as I said, I still need to improve and learn a lot because it (centre-forward) is a new position for me."

The 21-year-old has scored twice and set up another so far this season, as many have lauded the young forward's movement and ability to play as a number nine despite primarily being a winger.

Torres, who was pivotal for his country at the European Championships this summer, netted twice for Spain in their recent run of World Cup qualifier ties during the international break.

Though City are close to having Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden back in action, it remains to be seen if Guardiola will decide to drop Torres to the bench despite his sensational displays down the middle since the start of the campaign.

'I Feel Comfortable' - Man City Star Ferran Torres Provides Insight Into Positional Switch

