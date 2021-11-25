"I Feel Like a Better Player Every Year!" - Man City Star Names One Person Who Helped Him Improve as a Player

Bernardo Silva believes Pep Guardiola's 'drive' is one of the main reasons why he has improved year on year at Manchester City, speaking during a new interview with the club.

47/47 completed passes against a star-studded Paris Saint-German side - just your standard night at the office for Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese superstar has taken his game to a whole new level, and if Manchester City are to pick up any silverware this season, he will certainly be one of the predominant driving forces behind it.

Despite all the rumours surrounding his unhappiness living in Manchester and wanting to leave the club for a warmer climate during the previous summer transfer window, Bernardo Silva has knuckled down and, once again, shown his immense quality.

Speaking to ManCity.com earlier this week, Bernardo Silva was discussing his year-on-year improvement in performances since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

“A player who understands the different phases of the game can play in various positions."

He continued, “Here at Manchester City, I feel like a better player every year, mainly because of how I understand the game, of how I understand what is needed for each phase of the game"

People may remember seeing Bernardo Silva for the first time in 2017, in action for Ligue 1 side AS Monaco against Manchester City in the knock-out stages of the Champions League.

The 27-year-old was stunning on the night, terrorising a fledgling Manchester City side during Pep Guardiola's first season in charge.

Now working with the Catalan boss, Bernardo Silva credits the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager for getting the best out of his players.

He e“Sometimes the team needs to speed up the game and having a coach like Pep, who likes to control the rhythm of the game by dominating possession, drives us all to win every year.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra