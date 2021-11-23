"I Feel Like A Better Player Every Year" - Man City Star Pays Ultimate Compliment to Pep Guardiola and His Coaching Staff

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has stated that his game has improved year on year during his time at the club, due to his understanding of the game and Pep Guardiola's desired style of play.

The 27-year-old has started the ongoing campaign in outstanding fashion, after being heavily linked with a move to Spain and Italy in the summer.

Bernardo Silva, who scored in his side's 3-0 win against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, has scored four goals and registered an assist in 16 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City since August.

The Portugal international has become an irreplaceable member of Pep Guardiola's squad, and though the Sky Blues are blessed with a number of quality options in midfield, Bernardo Silva is arguably one of City's most important players.

In a recent interview, the midfielder spoke about how his understanding and knowledge of the game have risen since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in a £43 million move from AS Monaco in 2017.

“A player who understands the different phases of the game can play in various positions," said Bernardo Silva during an interview with Manchester City's official website.

The Lisbon-born star's versatility has been a key weapon in his arsenal under Guardiola, who has operated Bernardo Silva in a host of positions across midfield and attack, including false nine.

Bernardo Silva added, "Here at Manchester City, I feel like a better player every year, mainly because of how I understand the game, of how I understand what is needed for each phase of the game."

“Sometimes the team needs to speed up the game and having a coach like Pep, who likes to control the rhythm of the game by dominating possession, drives us all to win every year.”

After their weekend victory over Everton, the Premier League champions can win their group with a victory over PSG on Wednesday evening, which would see them qualify for the knock-out stages of the Champions League for the ninth successive campaign.

