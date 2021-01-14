"I feel we're back to our best" - Phil Foden makes a bold claim after 1-0 win over Brighton

Pep Guardiola's men picked up a nervous 1-0 victory over Brighton to climb their way into top four of the Premier League for the first time this season.

Just before the half-time, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden linked up in the opponents half to find City's breakthrough moment. Foden confidently guided a well-calculated pass from De Bruyne into the bottom left corner to seal the victory. This also made him the highest goalscorer for City this season, with eight goals across all competitions.

Following the match, Foden spoke with the media and said that it was a great result overall. He believes that his team is 'back to their best' and the players have gained confidence from the result in their last few games.

Here's what he had to say about the match; "I feel we're back to our best. We can take confidence from the last few results. Today we could have done better, but we dug deep to get the win, so I'm proud of the team. We kept going to the final whistle. Overall it's a great result.

They defended well, they had a good game plan and made it difficult for us to break them down. To get the goal before half time was really important and it ended up being the winning goal, so I'm delighted."

Phil Foden is far from satisfied from his current goal-scoring form and wants to bury the ball in the back of the net more often. He also admitted that City are adamantly pushing to 'win the league'.

Foden continued, "I don't score too many right foot, so when they come along, I enjoy it. I always like to score goals and be there in the box. I want to keep scoring goals, and I'm enjoying it at the moment."

"We know we have a game in hand and have to think about the next opponent and not too far ahead. We want to keep going with this form and pushing to win the league hopefully."

