"I Felt I Had to Leave" - Former Manchester City Defender Admits to Desire for More Game Time Following Etihad Exit

Recently-departed Manchester City centre-back Philippe Sandler has admitted that January was the time he had to leave the football club, in search of more game time.

Talented youth products leaving Manchester City for greener pastures has not been a rare occurrence since the Abu Dhabi United Group invested into the club's youth set-up after taking over in 2008.

Most recently, Dutch defender Phillipe Sandler left the Etihad Stadium in a permanent move to Feyenoord after a four-year spell at the Premier League side, following a switch from PEC Zwolle in 2018.

Upon finalising his move to Feyenoord, the 24-year-old spoke out about his experience in Manchester, and did not hesitate to give City boss Pep Guardiola all of the plaudits that he felt he deserved.

“Of course, it’s a pity on the one hand, but for me, this was the moment I felt I had to leave”, Philippe Sandler told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

“I feel that my body really needs it to play a game every week. I learned a lot from Guardiola. Not only from him but also from the players."

Sandler continued, “Many people always think you have to play matches to learn things, but I learned so much in training. I’m very happy and grateful that I was able to work with everyone there."

While the defender will be disappointed that his time at Manchester City did not turn out the way many had hoped for, he was quick to point out the admirable qualities he saw in Pep Guardiola during his time at the club.

"(Pep) Guardiola expects so much from you. Even if we only do a pass and kick exercise, everything has to go well."

“You get into a kind of trance, where you demand of yourself that every ball has to be good. He is such a lover; I have rarely seen people enjoy football so much,” Philippe Sandler closed.

Sandler should feel that a move to a one of the bigger clubs in Dutch football will be a great opportunity to reignite his career away from the Etihad Stadium, and an increased level of game time may improve any chances of a return to the Premier League in the future.

