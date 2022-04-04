"I Give Up - They Do Whatever They Want!" - Pep Guardiola Offers Manchester City Dressing Room Insight into Post-Burnley Reaction

In the aftermath of their recent 0-2 victory against Burnley at Turf Moor, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed an insight into the immediate reaction of his squad after coming off the field in Lancashire and securing their place at the top of the table once again.

After Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 victory against Watford, Manchester City reclaimed their seat back on the throne just moments after, with a 2-0 win themselves against Burnley.

With their last Premier League outing ending in a frustrating 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace, City kept their slender one-point lead above Jurgen Klopp’s men intact with a performance that oozed professionalism at Turf Moor.

As goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan sealed a crucial win at the start of a tense Premier League run-in, Pep Guardiola gave an insight into his players’ immediate reaction after their latest triumph.

"Take the phone and look at the phone - Instagram," Pep Guardiola opened. "That is the generation of the football players. I take five minutes to talk but they take the phone." The Catalan coach, "I give up - they do whatever they want. Tomorrow, we talk about Atletico (Madrid). As long as they are focussed during a game, the rest I don't care."

While modern footballers are worlds apart from the one during Pep Guardiola’s days, there is no denying that every member of this Manchester City side have their eyes on the prize at all times.

After all, City have won three out of the last four Premier League titles, with two triumphs etching the club’s name in the history books for reaching an unprecedented 100 points in 2018 and winning an incredible domestic treble in the following year.

A similar argument can be made for their domestic dominance this season, as several fans and pundits alike felt Manchester City would fall short in their attempts to retain their league title this season, largely due to their failure to sign a traditional striker last summer.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side have certainly kept their heads down and proved why they are far and away the finest side in the country, topping the table with just eight games to go.

While the players at Manchester City decompress using their smartphones like the entire world tends to at this point, their desire to win comes with zero distractions.

