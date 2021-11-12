"I Had My Face Against the Wall" - Man City Star Makes Worrying Admission Over Injury Issues After Difficult Start to the Season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that he has been struggling with a series of injuries since the start of the campaign.

The 30-year-old missed the first few weeks of the campaign while recovering from an injury he picked up on international duty in the summer.

De Bruyne, who claimed his second successive PFA Player's Player of the Year award last term, was also taken off in the second-half of his side's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea in May, following a collision with Antonio Rudiger.

Despite having registered three goals and an assist in 14 outings across all competitions this season, the midfielder endured a difficult start to the campaign, as he looked rusty and far from his best until very recently.

The midfielder put in an encouraging display in Manchester City's 2-0 derby win at Old Trafford on Saturday, as he ran the show alongside Bernardo Silva in the middle of the park against a woeful Manchester United side.

Prior to the win at the weekend, De Bruyne, who missed his side's 5-0 wins over Norwich City and Arsenal in the league with an ankle injury, struggled to influence proceedings in his side's losses to West Ham and Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup and Premier League respectively.

According to Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, De Bruyne has admitted that he has dealt with his fair share of injury problems since the start of the campaign.

The Belgium international, who has suffered five injuries in total this calendar year, said: “I’ve had some serious pain, but it’s starting to get better. I just needed more time than expected.

“It’s a bit harder than usual this year. I came back with a lot of pain after the holidays, and then at the start of the season, I had my face against the wall. It’s not too bad, I think, but it has been a bit difficult physically and mentally."

Ahead of his side's 4-1 win against Club Brugge last week, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola rubbished claims that De Bruyne has not been in good form of late, as the Catalan said: "We forget they are human beings.

"You cannot imagine how good a player he (De Bruyne) is. When you have a long career like him, you have highs and lows. He is training and he knows that he has our complete support, whether he is playing or not, at a good or bad level.

"All the players know it. I was a player, I knew all the time that you cannot perform incredibly well all the time. There are highs and lows. He (De Bruyne) knows better than anyone he can do better, we are with him, I know what he's doing every day to get his best."

