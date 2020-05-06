"I had one of my best moments for City before the break" - Man City forward on his form and pressure to win the Champions League

Gabriel Jesus has revealed he believes one of his best periods form occurred just before the current hiatus. In a conversation with Goal, the Brazilian opened up on his mentality before the break, and the mentality of the club when it comes to competing in the Champions League.

At the end of February, City came from behind to beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu. Those two away goals in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 meant that City were the clear favourites heading into the second leg, which was postponed just before the authorities hit the pause button on the season.

One of the big surprises in that match was manager Pep Guardiola electing to start Gabriel Jesus over Sergio Agüero. The two men have been vying for City's sole striker position since Jesus' arrival in January 2017.

"I started in some important matches, such as against Real Madrid," Jesus remarked on his selection. "It helps any player to perform better, play more, be happy. I think I had one of my best moments for City before the break..." The young forward's equaliser was pivotal in what was arguably City's best Champions League performance since first qualifying for the competition in 2011.

It's clear that Jesus believes he plays best when he has a clear run in the side. Some remark that the striker's best run at the club was when he first arrived at the Etihad and featured heavily due to Agüero's injury at the time. Jesus thinks his latest run in the starting eleven was one of his best, and it appeared he was playing more minutes than in previous months.

Jesus' performance was pivotal to City winning in Madrid, but on the pressure to win the Champions League, he seems to think it is about perception, saying; "It's hard to talk about pressure for a team that has won as many titles as ours in recent years. We won the Premier League twice, the Carabao Cup, FA Cup - so I don't see we have the pressure to win the competition."

To Jesus, Manchester City is already successful for all of their trophies and achievements, so what's one more? On eventually winning the UCL, he goes on to say that "it is a process of maturation, of evolution as a person and as a player. I went through I very difficult period in my short career, but I managed to get back to doing what I liked most, being happy again..."

Referencing the 'difficult period' in his life, the 23 year old could be referring to previous comments he's made on putting far too much pressure on himself to score - and the knock on effect this had on his mental health. When he's in form, he's content.

Hopefully once football resumes, he'll have the opportunities to continue his development at Manchester City, and with his maturation on the pitch, help guide the club to their first Champions League title and a new period of evolution at the Etihad.

