"I Had the Feeling it Was a Missed Opportunity" - Pep Guardiola Left Deflated After Manchester City's Draw Against Liverpool

Pep Guardiola believes Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool was a 'missed opportunity' for Manchester City to extend the gap at the top of the Premier League.

The Etihad Stadium was rocking for one of the most highly anticipated games of the Premier League season between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Two of the best teams in Europe - coached by two of the best managers - were on top form in what was described pre-match as a 'title decider' - ultimately though, nothing has changed.

Despite City taking the lead twice through the excellent Kevin De Bruyne and the surprise inclusion of Gabriel Jesus, Liverpool's in-form front three showed their quality, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané pegging the Blues back on both occasions.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Pep Guardiola was visibly frustrated that his team did not take the host of chances they created to kill off the game.

IMAGO / Xinhua "In Anfield, we played an incredible first half and it was the same result here. I had a feeling we missed the opportunity to get full points," Guardiola said. IMAGO / Sportimage "This is not over. I'd say the same with a defeat and a victory. We know what we have to do.

IMAGO / Sportimage "I have to review the game, but I had the feeling it was a missed opportunity to beat them. I felt that we left them alive."

Despite a fantastic all-around performance, City did miss numerous chances to win the game and extend their gap at the top of the Premier League to four points.

Most notably, Riyad Mahrez was sent through in the 93rd minute of the contest by De Bruyne, before the Algerian cut onto his favoured left foot and attempted to lob Alisson - only to see his effort sail over the crossbar.

Raheem Sterling, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, and Gabriel Jesus all had big opportunities to score throughout the 90 minutes, and they will have left the stadium on Sunday night knowing they should have got more from a game they thoroughly dominated.

