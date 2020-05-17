"I had this for 10 months, why at this moment in time?!" - Raheem Sterling opens up on the focus on one particular tattoo

Raheem Sterling has opened up on a period prior to the 2018 World Cup, when a large portion of the English press drew attention to a tattoo of a gun on his right-leg.

In a discussion with USA women star Megan Rapinoe for Raheem Sterling's YouTube channel, the Manchester City winger opens up on a number of revealing topics, one of which includes his thoughts on the media's focus on the tattoo of an M16 assault rifle.

At the time of the Sun newspaper and a number of other tabloids drawing attention to the tattoo, Raheem Sterling defended the artwork on Instagram stating:

"When I was 2 my father died from being gunned down to death. I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my lifetime. I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning and still unfinished."

In a lengthy chat with Megan Rapinoe, Raheem Sterling revisited the period leading up to the World Cup and questions why the tattoo was in the limelight at that particular moment in time.

Sterling said: "I had a tattoo for 10 months. Just before I go to the World Cup, a story comes out that I had a tattoo of a gun. I had this tattoo for 10 months, why at this moment in time?! It was massive. When you go away, you want to be free."

"I wanted nothing to think about - that's when I play my best football - no negativity! But I went there that summer and had so much to think about with all the negative press that I had."

