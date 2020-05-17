City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"I had this for 10 months, why at this moment in time?!" - Raheem Sterling opens up on the focus on one particular tattoo

Freddie Pye

Raheem Sterling has opened up on a period prior to the 2018 World Cup, when a large portion of the English press drew attention to a tattoo of a gun on his right-leg.

In a discussion with USA women star Megan Rapinoe for Raheem Sterling's YouTube channel, the Manchester City winger opens up on a number of revealing topics, one of which includes his thoughts on the media's focus on the tattoo of an M16 assault rifle.

At the time of the Sun newspaper and a number of other tabloids drawing attention to the tattoo, Raheem Sterling defended the artwork on Instagram stating:

"When I was 2 my father died from being gunned down to death. I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my lifetime. I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning and still unfinished."

-methode-times-prod-web-bin-c3748cfc-62c9-11e8-9092-dbb5f656af2a

In a lengthy chat with Megan Rapinoe, Raheem Sterling revisited the period leading up to the World Cup and questions why the tattoo was in the limelight at that particular moment in time.

Sterling said: "I had a tattoo for 10 months. Just before I go to the World Cup, a story comes out that I had a tattoo of a gun. I had this tattoo for 10 months, why at this moment in time?! It was massive. When you go away, you want to be free."

"I wanted nothing to think about - that's when I play my best football - no negativity! But I went there that summer and had so much to think about with all the negative press that I had."

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City star is Juventus manager's 'favourite' to fill striker role

Mauricio Sarri sees Gabriel Jesus as the perfect candidate to take the vacant strike role at Juventus.

harryasiddall

"A very intelligent player." - Ukraine Head Coach heaps praise on City star

Manchester City's Ukranian playmaker has impressed his national team manager Andriy Shevchenko.

Matt Astbury

Man City 'aim to win race' with Man United for Argentine midfield rising star - player is keen on City

Manchester City are aiming to win the race for Argentine midfield rising star Thiago Almada, with rivals Manchester United also pursuing the teenager, according to the Sun.

Freddie Pye

"It’s in his plans.” - Member of Guardiola's technical staff discusses the managers future

Manchester City manager is set to manage in Italy's top flight at some point in his career, according to one of his assistants.

Matt Astbury

"I've been in Manchester for ten days and I'm sick of it." - Bernardo Silva opens up on life in lockdown

The Portuguese international recently returned from England after spending time in his home country - and has had his say on what life is like in lockdown.

Matt Astbury

Man City 'prepared' to lose star winger - however club still 'remain hopeful' of agreeing a new deal

Manchester City are 'prepared' to lose Leroy Sané this summer - but the club do still 'remain hopeful' of agreeing a new deal.

harryasiddall

Likely date of Man City's Champions League second leg against Real Madrid set

Manchester City's second leg clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak - but a new date looks to be in the works.

Matt Astbury

Man City star willing to extend his contract to have 'one last shot at winning the Champions League'

Spaniard David Silva is willing to extend his contract with Manchester City to have 'one last shot at the Champions League'

harryasiddall

Man City set to hand star forward new £120,000-a-week contract - player has 'never indicated he is unhappy'

Manchester City are poised to hand striker Gabriel Jesus a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, amidst interest from Serie A clubs Inter and Juventus, according to the Sun.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona 'yet to hold any talks' with Man City star

Barcelona and Manchester City are still 'yet to hold any talks' over the signing of Joao Cancelo.

harryasiddall