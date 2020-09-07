SI.com
“I had to pinch myself in the arm. I was thinking, ‘Is this real?'" - Newest Man City signing opens up on his move

harryasiddall

The newest Manchester City signing Nathan Aké has opened up on his long-awaited move to the club in a recent interview with the Daily Mirror. 

The Blues signed Aké from recently relegated Bournemouth for a fee of around £40 million. The Dutch international has spoke about the first time he found out the club had made contact about him:

“I had to pinch myself in the arm. I was thinking, ‘Is this real?’. When I heard they wanted me I was bowled over. City are one of the best clubs in the world and Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world.

I had a really good talk with Guardiola and there was an instant connection. The way Manchester City play really suits me. I have played against them so many times and I know how hard it is to face them.”



From relegation fights to challenging for the title, Aké has made the massive step up this summer - but he feels like he has nothing to prove:

I have not signed for Manchester City thinking I can prove all the critics wrong. I have already proved to myself that I have the ability to play at top level – and I love a challenge.

I've been working with a physical coach at Manchester City. I've been told to focus on several positions at the back, but that is fine. I'm going for it. I've grown up in the Premier League in a brilliant way.”

These comments may suggest Pep Guardiola and co. are considering using Nathan Aké in a number of positions - possibly even at left-back, where he has recently proved for his country that he's equally as capable of playing there.

