"I Have A Life Here" - Man City Midfield Star Opens Up on New-Found Love for Manchester

Ilkay Gundogan has opened up about his love for both his current club and the city of Manchester, as part of an exclusive interview with the club’s official magazine.

Gundogan is enjoying yet another stellar season at Manchester City.

While the Germany international isn't scoring goals for fun like he was in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, his displays have been consistently terrific since his return from a groin strain against Burnley.

Ilkay Gundogan has firmly cemented his place in Manchester City’s strongest XI, alongside Rodri and Bernardo Silva, to form what is arguably the stand-out midfield trio in English football at present.

In an interview with the club for the January edition of their official magazine, Ilkay Gundogan has revealed his appreciation for both the club he represents and Manchester as a community and home.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunities that Manchester City first of all gave me but then also the opportunities I had from the city", Gundogan opened.

Manchester City's number eight continued, "I have a life here that I really enjoy and I’m a part of a community that appreciates me. That’s something obviously very nice."

He went on to open up about his connection with the city, saying, “Something that you feel very comfortable with and that’s also the reason why I feel comfortable living here. Because of that, it’s even more important to kind of understand the role that you have and also the responsibility that you have.”

‘Mr. Whippy’, as he is lovingly dubbed by the Manchester City fans, was Pep Guardiola’s first signing in 2016 and ever since his signature, he has justified the hype behind his signature.

A happy Ilkay Gundogan is always a thing to cherish for the club because his importance to this well-oiled machine is incredibly key.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra