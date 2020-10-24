"I have a thorn in my side as to why I didn’t play more." - Man City left-back opens up on his time at the club

Much has been made about Manchester City’s lack of cover at left-back. However, one player's lack of chances has baffled both the player and some fans of the club alike is Angeliño.

The young Spaniard is out on loan in his second spell at current Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig and has had a flying start to the season, leading the German club in goals. The 23-year-old recently spoke to Spanish newspaper Marca about his time at Manchester City, as well as the confidence he has gained since re-joining the Bundesliga outfit.

“I have a thorn in my side as to why I didn’t play more or didn’t fit in [at Man City]. But that helped me get here, meet the coach, the group, and get to know myself in the Champions League.

"The confidence he [Nagelsmann] has given me has been brutal. I can see that he likes me and that motivates me, that he gives me that freedom to express myself in the field. It has given me a huge boost after the six months with Pep…”

“If I’m honest, I’m here [RB Leipzig] because of Nagelsmann. I signed up for him again. The way he plays, what he conveys, the tactics, everything, everything. It fits me perfectly.”

The promising left-back made only four starts for Manchester City in his second spell at the club across the 2019/20 season, most notably at Anfield against league-leading Liverpool, and in the Manchester derby.

