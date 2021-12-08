"I Have Always Been a Manchester City Fan" - International Defender Reveals Support for Premier League Champions

Bosnia & Herzegovina international defender Anel Ahmedhodžić has revealed his support for Manchester City - a passion for the club that dates back to 2010.

Given the success of the reigning Premier League champions since their Abu Dhabi takeover of 2008, it comes as no surprise to see Pep Guardiola's outfit garnering an increasing level of support across the globe.

The next generation of football fans are growing up with the Etihad club at the very top of the game, winning trophies across all competitions in England and being an ever-present force in the Champions League.

This week, one international defender has revealed his support for Manchester City, dating back to the days when Edin Dzeko was firing under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini.

That defender is Malmö FF's star centre-back Anel Ahmedhodžić - who also represents Bosnia & Herzegovina at international level; hence the admiration for his compatriot Dzeko.

Speaking to Aftonbladet, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Ahmedhodžić exclaimed when asked for his 'dream' league, “Premier League! But at the same time, I have to think about what is best for myself. [Like] Playing time, where there is a good plan and where I develop the most."

Speaking on the subject of the Premier League, the 22 year-old explained, “I’ve been watching it since I was little and have always been a Manchester City fan since Edin Džeko was there.”

"It’s a league that suits me. It’s physical, high pace, teams that push hard, which suits me… good for development quite simply," he continued.

Unfortunately for Ahmedhodžić, Manchester City are currently in their best state at central defence in years, with Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, and Nathan Ake providing Pep Guardiola with excellent depth.

However, given his support for the club and his development at international level too, it wouldn't be beyond belief to see the City Football Group monitor the young defender for a role at one of the many clubs within their ever-growing portfolio.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra