"I Have Good Numbers" - Manchester City Forward Sends Message to Pep Guardiola Amid Serie A Links

Gabriel Jesus admitted in a recent interview that the constant rotation in Manchester City's frontline this season has contributed to his drop in form and inconsistency in recent months despite his attacking numbers when he has featured.

Despite the absence of a natural striker in the first-team squad since Sergio Aguero's departure last summer, Gabriel Jesus was only handed his second Premier League start this year by Pep Guardiola against Liverpool at the weekend.

Jesus, 25, was handed a new lease of life on the right wing earlier doors through the season and flourished in his new role to earn starts away at Chelsea and Liverpool - where he notched a goal and an assist respectively.

However, the form and consistency displayed by Riyad Mahrez - who has registered 22 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season - has left Jesus on the bench for large periods and has often seen Guardiola accommodate the Brazilian elsewhere in attack.

IMAGO / Sportimage Against Liverpool on Sunday, Jesus was full of energy on the right-wing and put the Blues in front with a well-taken finish on the stroke of half-time to repay Guardiola's faith in starting him in a top-of-the-table league clash. Following his side's draw with Jurgen Klopp's men at the Etihad Stadium, Jesus opened up on his struggles this season in an exclusive interview with ESPN Brasil. IMAGO / Action Plus “The years go by, and since when I got here (at City), I have good numbers of both games and goals,” the former Palmeiras star said, as translated and relayed by Sports Witness. Jesus pointed out that the constant squad rotation from Guardiola makes it difficult to get into a rhythm, and whilst his versatility bodes well for the collective, it has often seen him struggle to get a run of games in the same role. IMAGO / Action Plus “Helping my team, obviously when it comes to the squad we have, it’s always changing, it’s always changing parts. This season, I’ve been playing a lot as a winger and not as a striker," Jesus added.

"I’m happy to have the option to play open or centrally and, finally, I hope that after this game I can regain confidence and go back to being the usual Gabriel.”

Whilst reports have mentioned that Manchester City are keen to extend Jesus' current deal past 2023, their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland and the impending arrival of Julian Alvarez from River Plate in the summer could see the Blues sanction sales for a few forwards.

After being open to an exit from the Etihad Stadium last summer, Jesus has again been linked with a potential switch to Italy at the end of the campaign, with Juventus believed to be interested in bringing the Brazil international to Turin.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube