"I have goosebumps - unbelievable." - Bernardo Silva reminisces on key moments in Man City's history

Bernardo Silva was recently sat down by Manchester City's official YouTube channel to reminisce on key moments in the clubs history - most notably Sergio Agüero's title winning goal against Queens Park Rangers.

If you're a football fan, you know where you were and what you were doing in the exact moment Sergio Agüero won the title for City with 90 seconds of the game remaining.

Bernardo Silva was no different, and he recalls what he was doing at the time; “I think it’s the biggest moment of the history of this club. If you ask any #ManCity fan what is the best moment ever, they will say the Aguero moment!

I have goosebumps - unbelievable. I watched this live, no one knew who would win the league. I remember very well. I have no idea what this is like, I know what it's like to win the #PL, but in the last minute. Wow. It must've been some feeling!"

(Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

One thing some City fans may remember is when Mario Balotelli put it on a plate for Agüero, it was his only assist for the club. Silva recalls facing the Italian during his time at Monaco and already knows what fond memories the City fans have of him.

"I played against him when I was at Monaco, and everyone said he's a really nice guy but completely crazy in some moments. I think people here in Manchester at #ManCity love him. Sometimes it was not easy.

I remember [Roberto] Mancini subbing him off because he tried to flick a ball in a friendly game in pre-season. You can expect the best and the worst. But I think overall, the people in Manchester, from what I hear, like him very much!"



(Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Another player Silva had the pleasure of playing alongside was Yaya Toure. It's clear to see the Ivorian was well liked in the dressing room, and Silva has said he shares that sentiment.

"I had the pleasure to play with him for one season. He's a great guy and one of the best players ever in the history of #ManCity - a legend. I didn't get to play with him while he was at his top, top level, when he was a beast.



I still remember the first years when he arrived here at #ManCity, and at Barcelona before that, he was a beast and a funny guy!"

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra