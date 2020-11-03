"I have goosebumps when I think of that goal." - Bernardo Silva reminisces on key moment in title win

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has spoken of his fond memories of playing with former Blues greats David Silva and Vincent Kompany, in an interview with BT Sport.

The Portuguese was full of praise for the two ex-City captains, saying of the former, “I played three seasons with David Silva - outstanding. The way he understood the game, created space for him and his teammates."

"We all miss him, our captain, a lovely guy as a player - there's no doubt that when you have him it's much easier, especially with the way teams play against us - sometimes so deep in terms of defending. To have players like him to open the spaces and know exactly how to play between the lines is massive - so we miss him of course!"

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Speaking about Kompany, the 26-year-old midfielder said, “The best leader I've ever played with. He was one of the toughest to play against, so it was good to have him on our side. We felt his safety when he was on the pitch; a monster and the best captain we could've had!"

Bernardo also described one of his fondest memories of the Belgian stalwart - a memorable goal for the then skipper against Leicester City in the closing stages of the 2018/19 season:

"I have goosebumps when I think of that goal. I remember the stadium going crazy. No one could believe it, no one thought he would shoot. A memorable moment, from a memorable player."

Vincent Kompany left Manchester City at the end of the 2018/19 season, rejoining former club Anderlecht where he currently serves as manager. David Silva departed this summer, joining current La Liga leaders Real Sociedad.

-----

