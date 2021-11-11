"I Have No Doubt That He'll Come Well" - John Stones Makes Encouraging Prediction About Manchester United Star

Maguire, who joined Manchester United from Leicester City for an incredible fee of £80 million, has regularly partnered Stones at the heart of defence for England in the past year.

The 28-year-old has often received heavy criticism for his defensive displays since he was appointed Manchester United captain quite early after his arrival to Old Trafford.

Despite enjoying an incredible transfer window where they signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, United have been in poor form recently despite making a bright start to the campaign.

A horrendous run of results over the past few months has put immense pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been rumoured to be on the brink of being sacked as United boss despite having signed a contract extension in the summer.

The Red Devils have conceded 25 times across all competitions this season, which has put Maguire under severe scrutiny, especially following United's 5-0 and 2-0 losses to Liverpool and City at home.

However, John Stones has complete faith in his international teammate, and the 27-year-old believes that Maguire will bounce back from what has been an underwhelming spell of form for the ex-Hull City man.

The Manchester City star said, in a recent interview with talkSPORT: "Harry (Maguire) is an incredible person and a strong character, so I have no doubt that he’ll come good at Manchester United and it’s not just him.

"I don’t want to say he’s not playing well, because I actually think he’s doing so many things right, but sometimes it gets magnified and sometimes taken out of proportion.

"I’m not trying to pass the blame or anything, but as a character and as a person that I know, I believe he’ll be the incredible player that he is and be back to that very soon and he’s got that character and mentality to be back to where he was and I believe he will."

