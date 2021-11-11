Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "I Have No Doubt That He'll Come Well" - John Stones Makes Encouraging Prediction About Manchester United Star

    Manchester City defender John Stones believes that England international Harry Maguire will bounce back from a difficult run of form for Manchester United.
    Author:

    Maguire, who joined Manchester United from Leicester City for an incredible fee of £80 million, has regularly partnered Stones at the heart of defence for England in the past year.

    The 28-year-old has often received heavy criticism for his defensive displays since he was appointed Manchester United captain quite early after his arrival to Old Trafford.

    Despite enjoying an incredible transfer window where they signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, United have been in poor form recently despite making a bright start to the campaign.

    A horrendous run of results over the past few months has put immense pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been rumoured to be on the brink of being sacked as United boss despite having signed a contract extension in the summer.

    The Red Devils have conceded 25 times across all competitions this season, which has put Maguire under severe scrutiny, especially following United's 5-0 and 2-0 losses to Liverpool and City at home.

    Read More

    However, John Stones has complete faith in his international teammate, and the 27-year-old believes that Maguire will bounce back from what has been an underwhelming spell of form for the ex-Hull City man.

    The Manchester City star said, in a recent interview with talkSPORT: "Harry (Maguire) is an incredible person and a strong character, so I have no doubt that he’ll come good at Manchester United and it’s not just him.

    "I don’t want to say he’s not playing well, because I actually think he’s doing so many things right, but sometimes it gets magnified and sometimes taken out of proportion.

    "I’m not trying to pass the blame or anything, but as a character and as a person that I know, I believe he’ll be the incredible player that he is and be back to that very soon and he’s got that character and mentality to be back to where he was and I believe he will."

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    John Stones Cover
    News

    "I Have No Doubt That He'll Come Well" - John Stones Makes Encouraging Prediction About Manchester United Star

    2 minutes ago
    imago1007852237h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Make Contact Over Potential Signing of Bundesliga Star - Interest from Europe 'Piling Up'

    1 hour ago
    60
    News

    Pep Guardiola Meets with Bayern Munich Star Robert Lewandowski During Trip to Spain

    5 hours ago
    sipa_35715067
    News

    "We're Giving Up on Doyle and McAtee Now?", "Make Way For the Academy!" - Many Man City Fans React to Midfielders Contract Extension Rumours

    5 hours ago
    imago1007841899h
    News

    Portugal Manager Confirms Fitness Problems Sustained by Bernardo Silva

    6 hours ago
    imago1007462102h
    News

    Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update on Future of Man City Star Riyad Mahrez Amid Exit Talk

    6 hours ago
    imago1007844768h
    News

    Man City Set to Hold Talks With Current Star Over Major Contract Extension

    7 hours ago
    Zinchenko 1
    Transfer Rumours

    Serie A Side Plot January Bid for Man City Player - Club Could 'Respond Positively' to Offer

    19 hours ago