"I have not seen a teacher who has developed himself so tactically." - Man City star heaps praise on Guardiola

Harry Winters

Ilkay Gundogan has recently spoke to Turkey’s Fanatik about a vast array of footballing topics including David Silva, Pep Guardiola and the Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Gundogan, who joined Manchester City for £20 million back in 2016, has very much become an integral part of City’s system under Pep Guardiola. The German has since gone on to feature over 150 times for the club, winning eight pieces of silverware in the process.

The 29-year-old, who has been joined by the incredible David Silva in the middle of the park for the majority of his time in Manchester, was asked about what it was like to play alongside 'El Mago' Gundogan said: "I love to play with David Silva. He is a very smart football player. We get along well on and off the field. He is a top player. He doesn't lose the ball and likes to create positions.”

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The German international, also spoke about Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who happened to make Gundogan his first signing when he took over as manager in 2016. 

He told Fanatik: "Pep [Guardiola] is at a very high level in terms of tactics. He is a teacher who wants to know every detail of the game. I have not seen a teacher who has developed himself so tactically."

Gundogan, who played the whole 90 minutes of Manchester City’s spectacular 2-1 win in the first leg of the Champions League tie against Real Madrid had this to say on the competition: "We beat Real Madrid 2-1 away. It would be a success to eliminate them. Madrid's quality is obvious, they are very experienced - we need to be careful. But we have no fear, and our ambition is also very high…"

Image placeholder title

