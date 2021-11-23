Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "I Have The Feeling Every Season" - Pep Guardiola Makes Champions League Admission Ahead of PSG Clash

    Pep Guardiola believes the standard of the teams in the UEFA Champions League is growing 'tougher and tougher' each year.
    Author:

    Last year's Champions League final defeat must still be a bitter pill to swallow for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City players.

    Despite a stunning campaign that saw them eliminate both Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in emphatic fashion, they fell at the final hurdle against Chelsea in Portugal. 

    The Catalan boss will want to build on the experience they gained last season and mount another charge for the European title - something that's just been out of the club's grasp since the takeover in 2008.

    Speaking to the press ahead of a crucial clash with PSG, Pep Guardiola has described how tough it has become for his side to progress to the knock-out stages of the competition.

    "I had the feeling every season is tougher to qualify for the Champions League last 16. Opponents, managers, players are tougher and tougher," Guardiola began.

    Read More

    The Boss continued, "Tomorrow we have a chance to qualify and if we do it would be so good for the club and players. We are going to try."

    Manchester City are just a single point away from qualification.

    Even if the Blues fail to win against the French giants on Wednesday night, a defeat for Club Brugge on the same night against RB Leipzig would secure progression for Manchester City.

    However, a win against Mauricio Pochettino's side will guarantee the club top spot in Group A and the opportunity to play a runner-up of another group that's not from England in the Round of 16 stage.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_33553025
    News

    "I Have The Feeling Every Season" - Pep Guardiola Makes Champions League Admission Ahead of PSG Clash

    just now
    imago1006258420h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Fresh Injury Update on Key Man City Star Ahead Of PSG Clash

    24 minutes ago
    Bernardo EVE
    News

    Bernardo Silva Reveals the Two Matches That 'Changed the Course' of His Career

    1 hour ago
    sipa_36225298
    News

    "I Feel At Home" - Man City Star Delivers Encouraging Verdict on Premier League Champions After Incredible Start to 'Breakthrough' Season

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35414516
    Transfer Rumours

    Premier League Club 'Step Up' Interest in Man City Striker Target - January Move Mentioned

    17 hours ago
    imago0046428744h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Aston Villa (Premier League)

    18 hours ago
    imago0008610480h
    News

    "He Was the Missing Piece" - Former Man City Star Explains How One Player Made All the Difference in 2011/2012

    18 hours ago
    imago1008161361h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Star Has 'Asked' Club to 'Facilitate' Transfer to European Giant - Player Tells Pep Guardiola 'He Would Like to Sign'

    20 hours ago