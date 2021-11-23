"I Have The Feeling Every Season" - Pep Guardiola Makes Champions League Admission Ahead of PSG Clash

Pep Guardiola believes the standard of the teams in the UEFA Champions League is growing 'tougher and tougher' each year.

Last year's Champions League final defeat must still be a bitter pill to swallow for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City players.

Despite a stunning campaign that saw them eliminate both Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in emphatic fashion, they fell at the final hurdle against Chelsea in Portugal.

The Catalan boss will want to build on the experience they gained last season and mount another charge for the European title - something that's just been out of the club's grasp since the takeover in 2008.

Speaking to the press ahead of a crucial clash with PSG, Pep Guardiola has described how tough it has become for his side to progress to the knock-out stages of the competition.

"I had the feeling every season is tougher to qualify for the Champions League last 16. Opponents, managers, players are tougher and tougher," Guardiola began.

The Boss continued, "Tomorrow we have a chance to qualify and if we do it would be so good for the club and players. We are going to try."

Manchester City are just a single point away from qualification.

Even if the Blues fail to win against the French giants on Wednesday night, a defeat for Club Brugge on the same night against RB Leipzig would secure progression for Manchester City.

However, a win against Mauricio Pochettino's side will guarantee the club top spot in Group A and the opportunity to play a runner-up of another group that's not from England in the Round of 16 stage.

