"I have the feeling that you can play better with this!" - Pep Guardiola responds to idea he wants a 'team full of midfielders'

Pep Guardiola has given a fascinating insight into the reasons behind a statement he gave in a past interview, where he said he would like a 'team full of midfielders'.

Speaking to the press before Manchester City's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, the manager was asked for his reasoning behind his love for what he called a "team full of midfielders".

"I like players with the ability to keep the ball, it is one of the biggest principles I look for," Guardiola began. "The ball is the best way to defend and people have to keep the ball in difficult circumstances..."

This season in particular, Pep Guardiola's side have flourished in a false nine formation which sees virtually every midfielder at the club feature in the starting eleven.

Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan were all on the pitch when Manchester City beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final first-leg in midweek.

Pep Guardiola feels his side play better in this way, stating, "In all my career, I play with a lot of midfielders. I have the feeling that you can play better with this, but at the same time we need everyone. Gabriel was so important this season, I'm not going to talk about how important Kun has been and was in the past."

"Unfortunately he was injured most of the last year, but now he is fit again. Raheem again - everyone is important but I have to admit that the players know I like it when they keep the ball and after we see what I produce with that."

