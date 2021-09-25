September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

"I Have The Highest Respect" - Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise On Pep Guardiola Ahead Of Premier League Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Pep Guardiola ahead of his side's clash against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

The German is aiming for a fourth successive win over his Spanish counterpart, as the Blues recorded three win against City towards the end of the previous campaign.

Following his arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, Tuchel led Chelsea to a top-four league finish and Champions League glory, with the West London side claiming a narrow win over City in the final in May.

With four wins in their first five league outings, Chelsea are joint-top at the top of the table alongside Liverpool, who will welcome Pep Guardiola's side to Anfield in less than two weeks' time.

READ MORE: Man City keeping 'close checks' on La Liga and Spain forward

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling offered to Barcelona in sensational player swap deal

Ahead of his side's league tie against City at the weekend, Tuchel said: "I have the highest respect for Pep (Guardiola)," as quoted by Adam Newson of Football London.

"I am a huge admirer for the impact he (Guardiola) had from his first day of his professional coaching. The impact at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, he has my biggest respect."

City returned to winning ways with a 6-1 demolition of Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup after their frustrating draw with Southampton on Saturday.

READ MORE: Pep and Man City receive triple fitness boost ahead of crunch games

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

After beating the likes of Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid on their way to European glory last season, the five-time Premier League champions have made a strong start to the season by beating Villarreal to UEFA Super Cup glory.

Chelsea will prove to be City's biggest test in their title defence so far, and with the addition of Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez to their ranks in the summer, Tuchel's side are looking to challenge on all fronts this term.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_33571857
News

"I Have The Highest Respect" - Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise On Pep Guardiola Ahead Of Premier League Clash

just now
sipa_35147966
News

Major Update On The Fitness Of Lionel Messi Ahead Of Man City Clash

18 minutes ago
sipa_34656751
News

Man City Official 'Attracting Interest' From Premier League Sides for Director of Football Roles

56 minutes ago
sipa_34599586
News

"Don't Get Injured..." - Pep Guardiola Offers Opinion On Proposed 2022/23 Season Schedule

59 minutes ago
RH
Features/Opinions

Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek Six Preview

15 hours ago
sipa_35114768
News

"Before Was Dangerous" - Pep Guardiola Offers Opinion On Planned Safe Standing Trial in Premier League

17 hours ago
tf704768
News

Man City Receive Major Squad Boost Ahead of Chelsea Clash With Trio Part of Travelling Squad

17 hours ago
sipa_35115212
Match Coverage

Ruben Dias to Return to Starting XI, Fernandinho to Occupy Defensive Midfield Position - Predicted Team: Chelsea vs Man City (Premier League)

18 hours ago