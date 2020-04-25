"I have to be ready and keep myself fit" - Raheem Sterling opens up on life in lockdown

It has been well over a month since Raheem Sterling and his Manchester City teammates were last together on a pitch, but the winger is grateful for the time he has been spending with his family during the lockdown.

Speaking to Manchester City's website, Sterling now has a routine in place where he can balance keeping fit and helping out his three children with home-schooling.

'At first, I didn’t have a structure in place when we first started because I didn’t know what was going on exactly but I have to be ready and keep myself fit, while at the same time having the afternoon off to have some time learning and studying with the kids, trying to balance it out in the right way.'

The England international also discussed his passion for collecting football shirts and revealed there is only one player's shirt he's desperate to get.

'I think there is only one that I really want to be honest with you and that is a Messi shirt. We played Barcelona and I got a Neymar shirt and I think that is the first shirt I ever asked for so that’s still in my cupboard for when I go to Jamaica, that’s for sure.'

The conversation moved onto players Sterling looked up when he was younger, which included the likes of Ronaldinho and Steven Gerrard. But there is now just one name that he still 'in awe of', Manchester City's Spanish maestro David Silva.

Sterling highlights that Silva's traits both on and off the pitch have made him a true inspiration.

'One thing I have definitely learnt from David is to be humble. He is the most humble football player you will ever meet in your life.

He is a perfect example of not just how to be a great professional but a top player with many trophies behind him.'

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

While Sterling admits it will be sad to see Silva's time in Manchester come to an end, he believes the Spaniard's impact will have a long-lasting effect on the club.

'He will be sorely missed because he brings so much joy to the club but if you want to follow his example, it is always to keep that humility and win trophies. [When I look back on my career] I will have a couple of his shirts in my house in Jamaica, hopefully.'

It's not just David Silva who has had an impact on Sterling however, with manager Pep Guardiola also having an influence on his mentality.

'I think that is the most important thing that I have learnt from him – the winning mentality, I remember – not last season but the season before – we were so far clear but he still wanted to get 100 points and that just shows everything about him.'

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Despite the uncertain future concerning the 2019/20 season, Sterling still has targets he wants to meet along with playing a vital role in Manchester City's future successes in years to come.

'I would say probably I’m about 15 goals off where I want to be. Those are the targets – to try and create good numbers but at the same time, not just have numbers to have numbers.'

'At the end of the day, you want to have trophies to back up that season because you can score a lot of goals but 10 years from now, if I can’t look back on those goals as being important for my team and having a great value, then those goals were pointless.'

