“I have to know that I can trust players” - Pep Guardiola comments on top Man City stars

Following a 0-0 draw against FC Porto, Manchester City cemented top spot in the Champions League group stage. Following that, Pep Guardiola discussed his honest opinions on City players who were involved in the match.

Guardiola decided to make seven changes from last weekend's team that saw the likes of Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Fernandinho return to the starting line-up. The Catalan boss explained the reason behind his decision following the match.

Guardiola insisted that players need to play more in order to find their rhythm. He revealed that he needs to know if he can trust the players before they turn their attention toward Premier League. This was also the reason why Guardiola made only one change during the match despite having five subs at his disposal.

(Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Furthermore, the City boss said that he was delighted with the performance of his players and now wants his men to maintain their rhythm. Here’s what Guardiola said during his post-match interview with BT Sport:

"I think a few players need rhythm, like Bernardo, Oleks, Fernandinho and Joao. I wanted to give them minutes for the rhythm. I have to know that I can trust players. It is a competition for the players. Now it is time to focus on the Premier League.

They showed me today like the other players showed me against Burnley in the previous game that everybody is fit and ready. they have to know that this is the way so I can trust the players that played today without doubts as I can trust the players that played against Burnley.

In general, I am more than delighted with the performance in these games. We have one left, nothing to play for, just to maintain the rhythm. Now it’s time to forget the Champions League and focus on the Premier League.”

-----

