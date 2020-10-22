SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"I haven’t talked to anyone" - Agent of Man City star on his clients future

Hamish MacRae

Sergio Agüero’s agent has spoken out regarding the Argentine’s current contract situation, revealing that nothing has yet been agreed with regard to either a new contract at Manchester City nor a move elsewhere, as reports FcInterNews.

Agüero is City’s all time top scorer but is now 32-years-old, and with his contract set to expire in summer 2021, speculation is rife that the striker may be on the move from the Etihad. Asked about the possibility of his client leaving Manchester City, Agüero’s agent said: 

"I haven’t talked to anyone [about a transfer]. I have no idea. I’m on vacation right now."

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-CHELSEA
(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

It has often been suggested by the player himself that he will only leave Manchester when the club no longer require his services. City may yet choose to extend Agüero’s contract, and his agent confirmed that the Buenos Aires native’s future will be decided in the “coming months”, and that whether or not he’ll remain at City is his decision.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City star set for '4-6 weeks out' after injury in Champions League clash

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City started their yet another Champions League campaign with a victory. However, the final moments of the match saw the club captain Fernandinho pick up a serious injury.

Shruti Sadbhav

Crucial Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte fitness updates provided ahead of West Ham clash

Manchester City have revealed two major fitness updates for the first-team squad ahead of Saturday's trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham United in the Premier League.

Freddie Pye

Man City star provides encouraging fitness update ahead of West Ham clash

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has provided supporters with an encouraging update on his recovery from injury on Instagram on Thursday morning, with a caption suggesting he has returned to training on the pitch.

Freddie Pye

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-1 FC Porto (Champions League)

Manchester City ran away comfortable winners in the end after beating Porto 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Nathan Allen

New details of Borussia Dortmund stars release clause revealed - Man City's successor to Sergio Aguero for €75M?

Erling Haaland will be available to leave Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for €75M, reports Fabrizio Romano.

markgough96

Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-1 FC Porto (Champions League)

Manchester City kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win over Porto at the Etihad Stadium.

Danny Lardner

Eric Garcia starts! - Manchester City vs FC Porto (Team News)

Manchester City begin their European ventures this season with the visit of FC Porto. Group C's top seed haven't faced the Blues since 2012, when Sergio Agüero tapped in a late winner.

harryasiddall

Man City target additional centre-back signing next summer - La Liga defender identified

Manchester City are considering and are following Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres (23) as they look to recruit an additional player in his position next summer, despite the signings of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake this summer, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City squad to face FC Porto revealed during training session

It has been just over two months since Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Lyon, and the new campaign of Europe's premier club competition is already upon us.

Adam Booker

Changes made to squad as Man City reveal Champions League player lists

This week, the Champions League returns with the group stages set to kick off across both Tuesday and Wednesday. Manchester City will look to finally get their hands on the 'big-eared' trophy that has escaped them since the club first broke into the competition in 2011.

Adam Booker