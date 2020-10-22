"I haven’t talked to anyone" - Agent of Man City star on his clients future

Sergio Agüero’s agent has spoken out regarding the Argentine’s current contract situation, revealing that nothing has yet been agreed with regard to either a new contract at Manchester City nor a move elsewhere, as reports FcInterNews.

Agüero is City’s all time top scorer but is now 32-years-old, and with his contract set to expire in summer 2021, speculation is rife that the striker may be on the move from the Etihad. Asked about the possibility of his client leaving Manchester City, Agüero’s agent said:

"I haven’t talked to anyone [about a transfer]. I have no idea. I’m on vacation right now."

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

It has often been suggested by the player himself that he will only leave Manchester when the club no longer require his services. City may yet choose to extend Agüero’s contract, and his agent confirmed that the Buenos Aires native’s future will be decided in the “coming months”, and that whether or not he’ll remain at City is his decision.

